Joe Burrow On Potentially Going To The Bengals: ‘If They Select Me, They Select Me’

Joe Burrow opened up more about potentially playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he doesn’t sound incredibly excited.

Burrow is widely-believed to be the man the Bengals are going to select with the first overall pick in the NFL draft, but there has been some serious speculation he doesn’t want to go there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The LSU Heisman winner was asked by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram if he’s okay playing for the Bengals, and he responded with, “Look, this is a long process, right? They have their process that they have to go through, and so I am blessed to be in the position I’m in. If they select me, they select me, I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best football player I can be.”

He did also added, “I can’t wait to play for whatever team that drafts me.”

In case you’re all interested in a translation of what Burrow seems to be doing here, he seems to be doing his best to not make it seem like he wants to go to the Bengals.

Outside of the latter comment he added, it seems like he has no interest at all in playing for Cincy. There is literally no excitement in that quote at all.

It’s the bare minimum.

I don’t blame Burrow for not being pumped about potentially playing for the Bengals. The organization is far from a success.

The team you land with can dictate a lot about how your career goes. I’m not sure anybody has confidence in the Bengals developing Burrow.

We’ll see where the former LSU star ends up, but he damn sure seems not interested in wearing the orange and black of the Bengals.