Johnny Manziel’s Ex Bre Tiesi Is Dating Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Casper Smart

Johnny Manziel’s ex Bre Tiesi has found herself a new boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Tiesi is now dating Casper Smart following her decision to file for divorce from the legendary football star. Who might that be? Well, it’s Jennifer Lopez’s ex! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Hollywood sure is one hell of a strange place. One moment you’re dating the Texas A&M Heisman winner, you get married, he goes to the CFL and AAF, you split and then you fall into the arms of Lopez’s ex.

I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

I’m not ever going to judge anybody for being in a relationship. This is a pro-love website, and we should always encourage love.

After all, it’s 2020, and the world could use a little more love.

At the same time, going from Johnny Football to Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend is just a wild turn of events.

Imagine telling your kids someday that you were married to one of the greatest college players ever and then dated the ex-boyfriend of a music star.

Life sure is a wild time!