Jordan Reed Is Still In Concussion Protocol For An Injury From Back In August

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is still in concussion protocol for an injury suffered months ago.

According to ProFootballTalk, Reed suffered a concussion back in August before the regular season started, and he’s still not cleared to get on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Jordan Reed is still going through the concussion protocol,” Ron Rivera told the media, according to The Athletic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Reed (@jreed86) on Sep 4, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

In case you were wondering why people take head injuries so seriously, this story right here is a great example of why.

Reed suffered a concussion, which was just the latest of several, back in August, and he still can’t play football yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Reed (@jreed86) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

I love football more than just about anybody I’ve ever met, but you can’t run from the fact head injuries are a very serious issue.

We have to find ways to make the game as safe as possible. Will it ever be perfectly safe? Absolutely not. It’s football. It’s a violent sport by nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Reed (@jreed86) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

At the same time, we should try to minimize head injuries to protect guys like Reed. Hopefully, he’s eventually able to return.

If not, then hanging it up might not be the worst idea given his health issues.