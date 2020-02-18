Judge Will Not Delay Roger Stone’s Sentencing

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone will be sentenced Thursday despite a request by the defense attorneys for a delay, a federal judge overseeing his case ruled Tuesday.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all of the circumstances,” said Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a Tuesday telephone conference with lawyers. (RELATED:President Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ‘Everyone’ Over Mueller Investigation And Roger Stone Trial)

Jackson’s decision comes after all four prosecutors in Stone’s case resigned over the Justice Department reversing their recommended prison sentence of 87 to 108 months for the GOP operative. Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday condemning both the former prosecutors and Judge Jackson.

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, you’re a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Later it was revealed the lead juror on Stone’s case, Tomeka Hart, ran for congress in 2012 as a Democrat, and had previously posted negative stories about Trump concerning special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation – a central factor in the case against Stone.

Attorneys for Roger Stone filed a sealed motion last week asking for a new trial after the revelations about Hart became known. The motion also requested that Jackson delay his sentencing until a decision on their motion. The new government prosecutors involved in the case argued that sentencing should occur on the original date of February 20th.

Jackson agreed with the prosecution, adding the sentencing will not go into immediate effect until after a decision is made on whether Stone will receive a new trial.