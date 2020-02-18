Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health Issues And Managing Things When He Gets ‘Overwhelmed’

Justin Bieber opened up about his mental health issues and shared just how he manages things when he gets “overwhelmed” and “frustrated.”

“It was just a lot, a lot of people, a lot of dynamic, a lot of stuff,” the 25-year-old pop singer shared recently during his docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” of shooting his latest music video “Yummy.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“I was in my head a lot and it’s hard for me to really enjoy it like that, but I know that some days are just gonna be like that,” he added. “In any workspace, there’s gonna be those off days where you just kind of feel like, ‘I got a good crew, I should be good but today, I just feel off.’ I think that day I was just a little off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:14am PST

That day, the “Baby” hitmaker‘s health coach, Dr. Buzz Mingin, was on set and encouraged him to practice a technique called “havening.”(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“Havening is a psychosensory technique that actually raises the feel-good chemicals in your brain on demand,” Mingin shared while Bieber could be seen rubbing his face.

“It’s basically like a self-soothing thing,” supermodel and wife to Justin, Hailey explained. “Everybody has their own version of havening without knowing it.”

“It’s like when you’re a little kid and you suck your thumb to soothe yourself,” she added. “When you’re starting to feel really stressed out or just to keep yourself calm, it’s almost like when you’re a kid and your mom rubs your back to sleep and it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s kind of like that, except you’re doing it for yourself.”

During the same episode, Bieber opened up about those infamous crying paparazzi photos from August 2018 and said he was basically “overwhelmed” when it was taken.

“I remember just struggling,” Justin shared while holding up the snap. “I remember feeling, like, emotionally just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of frustrated.”

“There has been a lot of things that have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed… being a normal person and crying,” he added.

The “Love Yourself” hitmaker continued, “When I look at things on the Internet and people are like, ‘Justin’s upset, why is he upset?’ It’s like, they don’t give me permission to be upset.”

“I don’t have permission to be human and shed tears, and there are so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, but they don’t have cameras capturing it,” Bieber explained. “People are like, ‘Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?’ and I’m just emotional and, you know, I think that’s OK.”