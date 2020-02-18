Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence Tied In Latest Heisman Odds At 4/1

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are currently tied in the latest Heisman odds.

In the latest odds at the Westgate in Vegas, the Clemson and Ohio State star quarterbacks are both at 4/1.

Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler is at 12/1 and Texas passer Sam Ehlinger and new Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman are both at 14/1 to round out the top five.

Naturally, you’d be foolish to think Fields and Lawrence aren’t going to be in the top spots. They’re the two best returning passers in America, and they both play in loaded offenses.

There’s a reason they’re tied, and it’s because it’s pretty much a coin flip on any given day of who could be better.

Now, having said that, Sam Ehlinger at 14/1 seems like a hell of a bargain. I know Texas had a down season in 2019, but Ehlinger is a stud.

He’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the entire country, and his arm is a lot better than people think.

Add in the fact he has a national platform, and he will almost certainly end up in New York if the Longhorns have a great season.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking to win the Heisman. Right now, I like Fields and Lawrence tied for the top spot and then I’d slide in Ehlinger at number three.

You just can’t count him out at 14/1.