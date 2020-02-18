LSU Schedules Home-And-Home Football Series With Utah

LSU and Utah have agreed to a home-and-home football series.

The Tigers announced Monday that they’ll play the Utes in 2031 and 2032. The first game will be in Salt Lake City and the second will be down in Baton Rouge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It really does seem like the SEC is making an effort to schedule harder non-conference games, and that’s good news for fans everywhere.

College football is at its best when great teams are playing great games in the non-conference slate. Fans don’t want to watch cupcakes get kicked around.

Now, the SEC still has a lot of problems with their eight game conference schedule, but at least we’re getting some great games earlier in the season.

While I might trash the SEC regularly, I am happy to see teams going out of their way to find quality opponents.

Alabama will play Wisconsin, and LSU will play one of the best teams in America. If you’re a fan of the sport, then you have to applaud these two upcoming games.

Should be a hell of a time in more than a decade when the Tigers and Utes meet on the field.