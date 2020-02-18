Mel Kiper Has The Detroit Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa In Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper has the Detroit Lions selecting former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa in his latest mock draft.

The star NFL analyst for ESPN released his new mock draft early Tuesday morning, and he has the left handed gunslinger going to Detroit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after growing speculation the Lions will trade away Matthew Stafford.

Unfortunately, it really does look like Tua to the Lions is almost certainly going to be a thing. Am I warming to the idea?

Not really. Not really at all, but it looks like I better get used to Tua wearing blue and silver because it appears like that’s the move my team is going to make.

It just doesn’t make a ton of sense. Unless the Lions think Tua is 100% healthy and Stafford won’t ever be the same after his back issues, then getting rid of our star gunslinger seems stupid.

I guess that’s why the executives for the Lions get paid the money they do. They damn sure better not screw this up.

I’ve stuck with the Lions through the worst of moments, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we all love Stafford, especially his toughness.

Now, it looks like his time with the team is nearing a rapid end.

We’ll have to wait and see who the Lions end up taking, but it seems like Tua is on the verge of becoming the quarterback of the future in Detroit.