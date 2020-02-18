Odds Released For How Many Times Astros Batters Will Be Hit By Pitches This Season

Odds are out for how many times Houston Astros batters will get drilled by pitches in 2020.
The Astros are currently engulfed by a massive cheating scandal after stealing signs on their way to the 2017 World Series.
Naturally, people are incredibly pissed off and that means players around the league might start handing out some street justice.
Oddsmakers have the over/under on the number of batters who will get hit at 83.5, according to Barstool Bets.
Number of Houston batters who will be hit by a pitch in the regular season?
O/U set at 83.5 pic.twitter.com/mP4niZ0N6I
— Bet The Bases (@BetTheBases) February 17, 2020
While I never hope for violence, Astros hitters getting hit by pitchers all the time would be great for content.
It would result in a ton of fights, and that would mean business is booming for us. Again, I’m not cheering for it, but let’s not rule it out.
I also love the fact the MLB is going to embrace some NHL style karma. If you do dumb stuff in the NHL, you might pay for it on the spot.
The Astros cheated, got caught and now they’re going to likely pay a price. You just hate to see it!