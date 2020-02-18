Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour For Treatment In Switzerland

Musician Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his North American tour Monday after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne revealed the news on his personal Twitter account.



“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said in a statement on his website. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” was set to kick-off in May. (RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Calls 2019 ‘Most Painful, Miserable Year Of My Life)

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he added. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The “Crazy Train” singer first revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in an interview with “Good Morning America” in late January. He’s been battling the disease since February of 2019.

Osbourne and his wife Sharon claimed they had exhausted all of their treatment options in the United States and would be seeking further treatment in Switzerland.