Patrick Mahomes Watches ‘Mahomes Marathon’ Surrounded By His Trophies

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watched a few of his own highlights Monday.

In a video making the rounds online from his Instagram story, the NFL superstar watched a "Mahomes Marathon" on the NFL network, and he had all his gear on top of the TV.

.@PatrickMahomes watching a “Mahomes Marathon” with all of his hardware on top of the TV. The life. pic.twitter.com/Remb8BKg6c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 17, 2020

This is such a casual alpha move that you have to love it. He’s just spending the day relaxing. No big deal. Guys do it all the time.

The only difference is that there’s a marathon about his play on the TV, he’s got the NFL MVP award and more on his TV and he’s watching himself torch the league.

That’s the kind of energy I love seeing out of our star athletes.

Honestly, we should all be cheering for guys like Mahomes to succeed. He’s one of the most successful athletes on the planet, he does things the right way and he just wins.

If you’re not supportive of a guy like that, then I really don’t know who you’d even cheer for.

Something tells me we’re going to be seeing a lot of Mahomes for years to come, and I can’t wait to see what he does.