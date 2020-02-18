Prairie View A&M And Jackson State Get Into Brawl During Basketball Game

Players from the basketball teams of Prairie View A&M and Jackson State got into a fight during their Monday night game.

Late in the game, players went at each other after what seemed like an unnecessarily hard foul, according to 12Up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of cooler heads prevailing, the two sides just went at it. Watch a video of the situation below.

WOAH. An all out brawl occurred at the end of Prairie View A&M v. Jackson State. (Via @WandsWithJuan) pic.twitter.com/pw4SMHV2EA — ESPN College Basketball (@ESPNCollegeBB) February 18, 2020

All in all, it wasn’t even close to the worst sports fight we’ve ever seen, but it’s still not great when basketball teams are out here brawling.

This is college basketball. It’s not a goon hockey league or the NHL. Save fighting for the sports where it belongs.

Secondly, that foul wasn’t that hard. Was it necessary late in the game? Probably not. Probably not at all, but it’s not like somebody got murdered.

Next time, both sides should just relax. These aren’t even good college basketball teams. It’s Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State.

This isn’t Duke/UNC. Everybody needs to relax and chill out!