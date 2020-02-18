REPORT: Panthers QB Cam Newton Is Expected To Pass His Physical

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to be cleared for football activities after an upcoming physical.

Newton missed pretty much the entire season with a Lisfranc injury, and the Panthers have made it clear his future with the team depends on his health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we might now have an idea what will happen. According to The Athletic, the dual-threat quarterback is expected to pass his physical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

Newton passing his physical sure will make things very interesting. It doesn’t seem like the Panthers want to keep him, but they’ve made it clear it all comes down to his health.

If he’s able to go and is his old self, then they might take a harder look at keeping him. This whole situation would be way easier if Newton couldn’t play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Feb 7, 2020 at 3:32pm PST

The Panthers would just cut and run, and that would be the end of it. However, if he’s cleared to play, then the Panthers really have a difficult decision on their hands.

Do they go with Newton, who was awful in his past several starts, or do they roll the dice on somebody new? I have no idea, but I would lean towards a new guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

It seems like Carolina is ready to move on. Having said that, this is why the NFL is awesome! You never know what’s going to happen.