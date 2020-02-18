‘Stranger Things’ Wraps Up Filming For The Highly-Anticipated Season 4

“Stranger Things” has officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated Season 4 of the Netflix series and that means fans are one step closer to getting to see it.

Production on the critically acclaimed series began in November last year when the show started filming in Vilnius, Lithuania, and filming ended last Friday, according to a press release from Blue Oceans PR received by The Daily Caller on Tuesday. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

“The crew of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things was in Vilnius filming part of the show’s fourth season,” the release added. “The shooting took place at locations around the Lithuanian capital, including the recently closed century-old former prison.” (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Coming Back For A Second Season [VIDEO])

“From the start, Stranger Things has been inspiring all of us lucky enough to work on it,” director Shawn Levy explained. “My adventure here in Lithuania in bringing the reveal of the ‘American’ to life has been a huge challenge but an even bigger inspiration, and we are so thankful to the city of Vilnius and the beautiful country of Lithuania for their hospitality.”

“The Duffers and I have been working alongside the brilliant Netflix team for months to pull off this surprise,” he added. “All the hard work was worth it, however, to bring our fans—the greatest fans in the world—this epic reveal they’ve been hoping and waiting for. And this is only the beginning.”

It all comes, after “Stranger Things” lit up social media last week when a teaser trailer for the upcoming season dropped. In the opening shot we see a snowy landscape, and as the camera comes in closer, fans got their first confirmation that fan-favorite Hopper is alive and in Russia.

WATCH:

We can hardly wait!