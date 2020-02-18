Watch The Latest Trailer HBO’s New Series ‘The Plot Against America’

HBO dropped a new trailer Tuesday afternoon for its upcoming mini-series “The Plot Against America.”

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “Characters live in an alternative history in which Franklin D. Roosevelt was defeated in the U.S. presidential election of 1940 by Charles Lindbergh.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the preview, this series from HBO is going to be incredibly dark and chilling. I don’t think there will be too many laughing moments at all.

Give it a watch below.

I said this when I saw the first preview, and I’ll say it again. As long as this show doesn’t get preachy, then it’s going to be awesome.

The line in there about “America first” seems like we’re asking for this show to get ultra political. If it goes down that path, it’ll almost certainly sacrifice quality.

Let’s all hope that doesn’t turn out to be the case.

You can catch “The Plot Against America” starting March 15 on HBO, and there’s a 100% chance I’m giving this one a chance.

Again, as long as it’s not preachy, we’re going to be in for a great viewing experience.