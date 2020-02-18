WEISS: The Hypocrisy Of Bloomberg’s Paid Meme Army And Attempt To Buy The Democrat Nomination

The mainstream liberal media’s hypocrisy has been on full display once again. This time with their response to presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s paid meme army attempts to buy the Democrat nomination and the dismissal of his prior racist remarks.



Bloomberg’s spree of paying influencers to post memes about him in hopes of going viral has been lauded as “cool and hip” by a large portion of the media, while organic right-wing memes are branded as destructive to society.

Bloomberg’s social media efforts included paying popular and influential Instagram users to post memes meant to look as if Bloomberg was sending them strange direct messages. The campaign of paid content is not only being glorified by the media, but it has also prompted policy changes on Facebook and Instagram to allow what he is doing.

It seems that every day another right-wing meme maker or popular influencer is banned from social media for some arbitrary violation of the Terms of Service with no recourse to get their accounts back. Yet, for Bloomberg, Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary have changed their rules to allow “branded content” from political candidates. Previously, what he was doing would have violated the Terms of Service.

Hypocrisy, no?

Meanwhile, Twitter has changed their rules to ban edited meme videos that have been popular amongst supporters of President Trump. Conservatives can also be silenced for simply telling a journalist to “learn to code” or posting about their belief that there are only two genders or that a biological male cannot become a woman. It seems undeniable at this point that only one side of the aisle gets passes for their TOS transgressions.

Oh, the hypocrisy doesn’t stop there. Bloomberg is also attempting to purchase the Democratic Party nomination. Yet the same media that has pretended to be concerned about the state of democracy for the last three years does not seem to mind. He has already spent more than $350 million of his own money on advertising alone.

The Democratic National Committee, like Facebook, changed their rules, apparently just to accommodate him so that he could join in their debates.

The diminutive candidate has also received a glaring free pass on his prior racism.

While the media has spent years digging for any hint of President Trump saying something that could be construed as “problematic,” they have excused and practically ignored the intensely racist remarks Bloomberg made about his “stop and frisk” policies.

In audio uncovered this week, which is purportedly from a 2015 speech in Colorado, Bloomberg claimed that “95%” of “murders and murderers and murder victims” are male minorities between 16 and 25 years old.

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed. You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets, put the cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods,” he said.

Bloomberg continued on to say one of the unintended consequences of his policy is that people say, “’Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’”

“Yes, that is true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that is true. Why did we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is, and the way you get the guns out of the kid’s hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them,” Bloomberg continued.

These remarks were blatantly racist, but unlike Trump’s antiquated remarks about the Central Park Five, the four-year-old comments were glossed over and even defended by the ladies on “The View.”

“Every single one who’s running probably has—this is a racist country, right? Every single one of them has something in their background that doesn’t look good for race,” Joy Behar said of the unearthed audio of Bloomberg.

If everyone has voiced an unsavory opinion, why has she been screeching about Trump for years?

It is clear that there are two separate sets of rules depending on if you are on the right or the left, and it is far past time that we start making the Democrats live up to the same standards that they create for us.