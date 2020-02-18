Whoopi Goldberg Says She’ll Criticize Democrats When Trump Apologizes For ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Whoopi Goldberg claimed that until President Donald Trump apologized for the “Access Hollywood” tape, she saw no need to criticize Democrats.

Goldberg made the comments Tuesday during a segment of ABC’s “The View,” responding to cohost Meghan McCain’s criticisms of former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Unloads On Joy Behar For Attacking Trump While Giving Bloomberg A Pass)

WATCH:

After noting that Bloomberg had denied allegations of racist and misogynistic statements — and has offered apologies for some of the things that he said on camera — Goldberg weighed in with her own take on the issue.

“Now here’s the interesting — I mean, nobody asked me, but I just — I just kind of feel like we have all of this floating around,” Goldberg laughed. “This has been floating around, all of it, from everybody. This is not new verbiage from Trump. It’s not new verbiage from Bloomberg. It’s not new verbiage, you know, everybody has — everybody has stepped in it.”

“And so I guess I can’t get freaked out until somebody apologizes for the ‘grab ’em by the [muted].’ Once you apologize for that, then I’ll get mad about everything else,” Goldberg declared.

Goldberg went on to say that she wanted candidates to be addressing the real issues that people were concerned about rather than worrying about whether that one thing they said back in the day was going to come back and bite them on the campaign trail.

“If everybody is going to be pulled up by their short hairs because of stuff they have said in the past, everybody better get in line,” she continued. “Everybody better get in line because everyone has said something that has offended someone at some point.”

Joy Behar ended the conversation by once again turning the attack to Trump, appearing to suggest that whatever the Democrats had said in the past was acceptable because they were needed to get Trump out of office.

“But at the end of the day, one of them will be going up against the racist and misogynist in Trump — in chief. Always bear that in mind when we have this conversation. That’s all I’m saying,” she said.

Incidentally, then-candidate Donald Trump did apologize for the content of the “Access Hollywood” tape, issuing a video statement on October 7, 2016.