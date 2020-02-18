Wisconsin Badgers Will Continue To Wear 2000 Final Four Throwback Uniforms

The Wisconsin Badgers will continue to wear their throwback uniforms.

The Badgers rocked uniforms honoring the 2000 Final Four team when they played Ohio State earlier in February, and absolutely crushed them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the team announced that they won’t stop wearing them. The Badgers tweeted a picture of the jerseys on a rack Tuesday with the caption, “The people have spoken. We heard you.”

The people have spoken. We heard you. pic.twitter.com/LPIOeqKwG2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 18, 2020

Go ahead and inject this right into my veins. We balled out against Ohio State wearing these old unis. We lit up the Buckeyes.

We need all the wins we can get right now headed down the stretch into March Madness. If that means we rock the throwback uniforms, then I’m all for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:06pm PST

Usually speaking, I don’t love throwback uniforms outside of once a year for a very special occasion. That’s how these throwback uniforms started.

Then, we murdered the Buckeyes, and now I guess we’re going to keep them. Again, I don’t hate the move. I don’t hate it at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 9, 2020 at 10:32am PST

The Badgers play Purdue tonight at 7:00 EST on BTN, and we’ll be running out of the tunnel wearing these bad boys. Can’t wait!