XFL Game Between The BattleHawks And Roughnecks Beat The Blues In Local Market TV Ratings

The St. Louis BattleHawks losing to the Roughnecks 28-24 Sunday beat the NHL in the local TV ratings.

According to Frank Cusumano, the BattleHawks losing the Roughnecks on FS1 got a local rating in St. Louis of 6.0, which means roughly six percent of households watched. The Blues got a 3.1 Sunday on FSMidwest against the Predators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is stunning. Yesterday, the @XFLBattleHawks and @StLouisBlues played at the same time. The football game had a tv rating in our town of 6.0. The hockey game has a 3.1. Both on cable tv. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) February 17, 2020

Again, this is more great news for the XFL. The NHL doesn’t put up the same kind of ratings that the NFL does. In fact, the NHL doesn’t even come close to competing with the NFL in the TV ratings department.

However, it’s still a historic league with a massive following. The fact the local XFL team in St. Louis beat the Blues is downright incredible.

It doesn’t mean the league is guaranteed to be here forever, but it does go to further reinforce the fact it’s off to a hot as hell start.

Now, the question is whether or not the XFL can keep up the momentum. I certainly wouldn’t want to be the guy betting against Vince McMahon after the first couple weeks.