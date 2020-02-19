Meet Catalina Lauf, the ‘anti-AOC’ candidate running to be the youngest person ever elected to Congress

Twenty-six-year-old Catalina Lauf is running for Congress in Illinois and called herself the “anti-AOC” in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Lauf took aim at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and discussed her quest to unseat Ocasio-Cortez as the youngest women ever elected to Congress. Listen to what Lauf had to say about her run in this exclusive interview below.

