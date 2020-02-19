Amy Klobuchar Says Nominating A Woman Could End Sexism On The Internet

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar claimed during Wednesday night’s debate that the best way to end sexism on the internet would be to make a woman the nominee.
Klobuchar took the debate stage in Las Vegas with fellow candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Bucks Party, Says She’d Make Room For Pro-Life Democrats)
WATCH:
Klobuchar cut in on the tail end of a heated exchange between Sanders and Buttigieg over whether or not Sanders was responsible for the sexist and offensive attacks being made online by his supporters.
“Because in order to turn the page on the Trump era, we’re going to need a president, not just a candidate who can win but a president, who moves us forward —” Buttigieg concluded, saying that leaders had to inspire their followers to be better.
“I have an idea how we could stop sexism on the internet,” Klobuchar said, adding, “We could nominate a woman for a candidate for President of the United States. That could go a long way.”
Klobuchar then quickly pivoted to health care, making no mention of the fact that sexist attacks on the internet had persisted despite Hillary Clinton’s 2016 nomination.