Bernie Loses It When Bloomberg Calls Him The ‘Best Known Socialist’ Who ‘Happens To Be A Millionaire With Three Houses’

Bernie Sanders discusses socialism in Democratic debates (MSNBC screengrab)
Scott Morefield Reporter
Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost his cool when former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called him the “best known socialist” who “happens to be a millionaire with three houses.”

A fiery end to what had already been a contentious Democratic primary debate, which included the billionaire businessman for the first time, was sparked by NBC anchor Lester Holt’s question to Sanders about two-thirds of voters being “uncomfortable with a socialist candidate for president.”

After seeming to question the poll’s results by pointing out his frontrunner status for the Democratic nomination, Sanders called Bloomberg’s earlier use of the word “communism” a “cheap shot,” contending his policies were more akin to “what goes on in countries like Denmark.”

After Sanders criticized “tax breaks and subsidies” for the rich, Bloomberg interjected: “What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss here?”

WATCH:

“Well, you missed that I work in Washington, house one,” Sanders responded defensively.

“That’s the first problem,” Bloomberg said.

“Live in Burlington [Vermont], house two,” Sanders said. “And like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that. Where is your home? Which tax haven …” (RELATED: Topless Protesters Storm The Stage At Bernie Sanders Rally)

“New York City, thank you very much,” Bloomberg responded. “And I pay all my taxes. And I’m happy to do it because I get something for it.”