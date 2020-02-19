Britney Spears Hospitalized After Breaking Her Foot While Dancing

Britney Spears fans have sent the pop singer well wishes after reports surfaced that she had to be hospitalized after breaking her foot while dancing.

It all comes after the 38-year-old pop singer’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed via Instagram that the “Womanizer” hitmaker had broke a bone in her foot. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” Asghari, captioned a series of snaps. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

The “Oops I Did It Again” hitmaker also posted a video on her Instagram story showing someone writing the words “Stronger” on a cast.

“I love you, baby,” Spears can be heard telling her beau on the clip.

It all comes following reports Monday by the Blast that Spears will remain under a personal conservatorship for at least several more months to allow for a determination in the case as the judge decide what’s best for the pop singer.

Since 2008, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the outlet.