HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Purdue 69-65, Badgers Improve To 16-10

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled out a huge 69-65 win Tuesday night over Purdue.

Entering the game, I said this was a great opportunity to notch another big victory on our belt, and I expected the Badgers to come out with a victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s exactly what happened. For most of the game, we were absolutely rolling against the Boilermakers. Unfortunately, Purdue was able to claw their way back into it, but some stiff defense and great free throw shooting down the stretch secured the victory.

I couldn’t be prouder of the way Wisconsin fought and clawed Tuesday night against a very solid Purdue squad. They might not be a top-10 team, but Purdue is gritty.

Yet, we stepped into the ring and just threw punch after punch until they couldn’t take it anymore. If you beat the body, the head will eventually fall.

That’s the mindset we had Tuesday night, and it worked.

This team has been to hell and back this season. Most squads would have broken by now, but Wisconsin has only improved.

Again, I couldn’t be prouder of these guys for the way they’ve fought through adversity. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

Now, we’re 16-10, our tournament resume is improving and we play Rutgers this Sunday. I can’t wait to take on the challenge of playing a damn good Scarlet Knights team. It should be a fun one.