88-Year-Old Catholic School Crossing Guard Died Saving The Lives Of Two Young Brothers

An 88-year0-old crossing guard at a Catholic school in Kansas is being hailed as a hero after he saved two kids from being hit by a speeding car.

Bob S. Nill, who was known locally as Mr. Bob, was struck by a black sedan Tuesday morning while leading kids through his crosswalk at Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, according to USA Today.

Firefighters and police arrived at the scene and took Nill to the hospital as the the school prayed for him. Nill died of his injuries at the local hospital.

Principal Cathy Fithian told USA Today that if it wasn’t for Nill, two brothers, ages 7 and 11, would’ve been struck by the vehicle.

Fithian said the woman driving the sedan stayed at the scene after she drove through the flashing yellow lights. The two brothers were stepping off the curb to cross the street when Nill yelled at them to move back and help up the stop sign before being struck, USA Today reported.

“He gave his life so that others could live. He saved two young boys and he gave the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “We’re just so grateful that as tragic as it was that it wasn’t more tragic thanks to his selfless act.” (RELATED: Woman Praises ‘Guardian Angel’ Officer Who Saved Her From Las Vegas Shooter)

Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey offered his condolences following the tragedy on Facebook, expressing gratitude to Nill for his “selfless act in protection of our children.”

Nill had spent most of his life in Kansas, one of his three sons told The Washington Post. He spent most of his life working for a bank after four year in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his wife died, Nill pursued the crossing guard role at the school to alleviate his loneliness after his wife’s death, the Washington Post reported.

The principal told USA Today that Nill is a guardian angel who loved his job and caring for the children he protected.

“He brought them happiness with his smile,” Fithian said. “He waved at everyone, always waving and always visiting with the kids and parents.”