Demi Lovato Reveals That A Relapse Into Her Eating Disorder Led To Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato said that a relapse into dealing with her eating disorder is what led to her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018.

“I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting,” the 27-year-old pop singer shared during Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. . (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder, when it actually was just completely falling into it,” she added. “And I just realized that, like, maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.”(SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Lovato continued, “I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground.”

The “Sober” hitmaker then shared that she truly believes that is what “led to everything happening over the past year.”

“[It] was just, like, me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t,” she added.

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility.

Most recently, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker made her comeback to the stage with back to back incredible performances, one at Super Bowl LIV where she sang the national anthem with a version that was one for the books and the second with an amazing performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she sang her very emotional hit “Anyone.”