‘Another Slap In The Face’: Media Melts Down After Trump Picks Grenell As Acting DNI

Journalists began to freak out Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump named U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be the next acting director of national intelligence.

Even before Trump confirmed the position in a series of tweets Wednesday, the media began to question the decision. CNN claimed he would not be nominated beyond acting status because “there is no way he could get confirmed” by the Senate.

Following the official announcement, journalists flooded social media with negative opinions about Trump’s pick.

“Another slap in the face to my former intel colleagues,” NBC national security and intelligence analyst Ned Price tweeted. “Grenell is a partisan bombthrower whose only skill is defending Trump. Trump’s decision not to nominate a permanent DNI underscores that he has no use for intel and no regard for national security.”

Are you fucking kidding me?! This is a joke, right? Does Grenell have even an iota of an intelligence background? https://t.co/BshN8BFB59 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 19, 2020

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called Grenell’s new position “the definition of failing up.” He added that Grenell “failed miserably in Germany.”

“This is the definition of failing up,” Scarborough wrote. “He failed miserably in Germany but at least wasn’t a threat to America’s national security. As Acting DNI, he will. Trump’s team of ‘acting’ lackeys just keep getting worse.”

Journalist Garrett Graff added to the list of those complaining, writing that Grenell “was … a notably rude Twitter troll.”