Dr. Amie Harwick’s Brother Demands Apology From Wendy Williams After She Mocks Harwick’s Death

Dr. Amie Harwick’s brother, Chris Harwick, wants an apology from talkshow host Wendy Williams after she appeared to mock the death of his sister on her show.

“Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about,” Chris told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. “This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful.” (RELATED: Wendy Williams Says Jussie Smollett’s Career Is ‘Done,’ But Chicago ‘Should Just Let This Go’)

“My sister worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights,” he added. “Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

It all comes following reports of a backlash against Williams over comments she made during her show Monday in which she cracked a joke using the catchphrase from “The Price Is Right” while talking about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancé Dr. Amie Harwick’s death. Carey is currently the host of the “The Price Is Right.”

The Hollywood therapist was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood over the weekend. Police confirmed to Fox News that a different ex-boyfriend had been arrested on suspicion of murder. Her death has been classified as a “homicide” with fatal injuries occurring when she fell from the third-floor balcony after an altercation.

WATCH:

“She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex,” Williams explained.

“Come on down,” she added, using the “Price Is Right” catchphrase before turning her head down as though to follow someone falling down to the ground.

The comments clearly came as a shock to the audience as a few moaned in the background and the rest stayed deathly silent before Williams tried to keep things moving along.