Taysom Hill Says He’s ‘In No Hurry’ To Leave The Saints After Drew Brees Returns For Another Year

New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill doesn’t want to leave the team with quarterback Drew Brees returning.

Hill is viewed as the heir apparent to Brees once the legendary gunslinger finally retires, but he can become a restricted free agent. However, he’s not motivated to get out of New Orleans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, the freak of nature athlete said on Adam Schfter’s podcast he “would love to play with Drew again” after Brees announced his return.

He also added, “my agent and I are going through the process, and we’ll see what happens. But I’m in no hurry to leave New Orleans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Aug 20, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

Sitting behind Brees for another year isn’t the worst idea for Hill. There’s probably some serious motivation to get paid immediately.

I get that mindset. This is the NFL. Careers don’t last for long, and they can end in a heartbeat. You have to get your money while you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Oct 9, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

At the same time, you want stability. Few teams in the NFL are more stable than the Saints. They’re an incredibly well run organization.

If Hill can sit and develop for another year under Brees, then he could be that much better off once he actually takes over for the future hall of fame gunslinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but I think Hill hanging around for another season is a pretty solid idea.