Fighter Jet Pilot Kevin DiFalco Praises Gardner Minshew’s Poise In The Cockpit

Fighter jet pilot Kevin DiFalco was very impressed by Gardner Minshew’s focus in the cockpit.

During the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback’s road trip across America, he stopped to fly an F-16 with the Air Force Thunderbirds, and the lt. col. was his pilot. The man on the stick liked what he saw out of the NFL sensation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DiFalco said the following prior to the Daytona 500, according to The Florida Times-Union:

He did fantastic, he did really well. You could tell he was very motivated. Most of our maneuvers require high G-force pulls, and he did a great job. I was very impressed. On a 1-10 scale, I’ll give him a 10 overall. He was loving all the maneuvers. Some people get a little bit nervous, but he was not nervous at all…Gardner was excited. He just wanted more and more of every single maneuver. The G limit is 9.0 for this aircraft, but occasionally the aircraft will pull slightly more.

This is the kind of attitude and energy I want out of our NFL stars. You think Minshew was scared about zipping around in an F-16?

Think again, folks. This is Gardner Minshew we’re talking about. He doesn’t get nervous. He just gets the job done.

Anybody who is nervous in the cockpit will get skittish on the field. I don’t want a quarterback who gets scared flying a fighter jet.

I want a quarterback with ice in his veins and adrenaline in his heart. If you can fly a fighter jet, then you can throw a football.

I’m pretty sure I read that in the Bill of Rights. Luckily for fans of the Jaguars, it sounds like Minshew is more than capable of operating in the clutch on and off of the field.

I can’t wait to see what fascinating thing the football icon does next.