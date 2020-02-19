NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested In Texas, Charged With Allegedly Possessing Marijuana With Intent To Sell

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been hit with a serious drug charge in Texas.

TMZ reported that the former Auburn star is being charged with possession with intent to distribute after being stopped at the border while allegedly possessing a lot of marijuana. According to ESPN, he was taken into custody by the DEA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ also reported that the Browns informed Robinson prior to the arrest that they wouldn’t be bringing him back in 2020.

As I always say, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, and that’s a good thing for everybody living in America.

Having said that, it might not matter what Robinson’s guilt or innocence is in terms of his NFL career. Robinson has been an incredibly disappointing player since coming out college.

He had all the hype in the world, and he hasn’t panned out at all.

Now, he’s facing a federal drug charge, and the Browns reportedly don’t want to bring him back. That means he needs to find a good team.

Good luck finding a team on the free agency market when you’re not a great player and the feds are trying to drill you on a felony drug charge.

This has nothing to do with whether or not NFL players should be allowed to smoke weed. I think most people agree they should be allowed to.

Robinson wasn’t hit with a simple charge for allegedly smoking a joint. He’s being charged with allegedly possessing weed with the intent to distribute.

That’s not a joke in the eyes of the government.

Hopefully, he has a good lawyer because to the soon to be former Browns player will need one.