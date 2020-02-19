Jason Witten Says He’s Open To Playing Somewhere Other Than Dallas, But Wants To Finish With The Cowboys

Jason Witten wants to keep playing football, but recognizes his NFL future might not be with the Dallas Cowboys.

The legendary tight end has some decisions to make on his future, and one of them will be whether or not he wants to keep playing. It sounds like he does, but he doesn’t know if it’ll be with the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:08pm PST

“I think I have to be. Obviously, I’d love to finish it out here, but some of those things are not in your control,” Witten said when asked about potentially playing somewhere else, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Of course I want it to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I’ll always be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that with all the changes, that I might have to go somewhere else,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

It’ll be fascinating to see what Witten decides to do. As I say with Brady and the New England Patriots, some players just shouldn’t play for other teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

It just wouldn’t feel right. I think we can put Witten and the Cowboys in that category. He’s a fixture within the organization.

It would feel so strange to watch Witten put on the pads for another team. Of course, if the Cowboys don’t want him, I have no doubt he’ll have plenty of suitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:40am PST

He’s one of the best tight ends to ever lace them up. Sound off in the comments with what you think he should do.