Jay Bouwmeester Says He’s On The ‘Road To Recovery’ After Collapsing On The Bench

Jay Bouwmeester (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HeresYourReplay/status/1227438859081912323)

St. Louis Blues player Jay Bouwmeester has released his first statement since collapsing on the bench last week.

Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a game against the Ducks with a “cardiac” issue, and had to undergo surgery to get an ICD. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The veteran defenseman released a statement through the team that he’s on the “road to recovery” and “will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.”

You can read his full statement below.

 

Jay Bouwmeester has issued a statement for the entire hockey community. #stlblues

It’s great news that Bouwmeester is recovery and is trending in the correct direction. What happened to him was incredibly scary.

It was one of the scariest things we’ve seen in a very long time in sports. Pro athletes aren’t supposed to just collapse on the bench.

 

Bouwmeester should take a hard look at hanging it up. He’s had a hell of a career, and at some point, you just have to know when enough is enough.

Let’s all hope he gets better, but I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he’s played his last game in the NFL.