Jenna Dewan Announces Engagement To Steve Kazee

Actress Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to Steve Kazee Tuesday.

Dewan shared the news on her Instagram account, officially confirming she is off the market.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” she captioned the engagement photo.

Kazee, who has appeared in shows such as “Shameless” and “The Walking Dead,” also shared a sweet message on Instagram.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he captioned the same engagement photo. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The news comes after Dewan and Kazee announced they were expecting their first child together in September. (RELATED: Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Are Expecting Their First Child Together)

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple said at the time to People magazine.

Dewan also shares her six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Tatum and Dewan officially announced their split in April of 2018 after being married for eight years. They first met on set while filming “Step Up” in 2006.

Dewan and Kazee first went public with their relationship in October of 2018, although it has been reported that they had been dating prior to the reveal.