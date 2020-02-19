Editorial

LeBron James Rips The Houston Astros, Says He’d Be ‘F**king Irate’ If A Title Was Stolen From Him

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the Houston Astros cheating scandal, and his thoughts were crystal clear.

King James tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that he’d be “f**king irate” if a championship was stolen from him by a cheating team, and said the MLB needs to do something drastic “for the sake of sports!”

The Astros are accused of stealing signs during their 2017 World Series run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First off, I think everybody with a functioning brain 100% agrees with LeBron James on this one. If you found out a team stole your championship, you’d absolutely lose it.

If I was a pro athlete and got a ring stolen off of my finger, I don’t even want to think about what reaction I might have.

To say I’d be “f**king irate” would be an understatement. I’d lose my damn mind.

The Astros players deserve absolutely everything that is coming their way. The 2020 season is going to be a living hell for them, and nobody should have any sympathy or pity.

Having said all of that, it’s kind of funny LeBron James is out here demanding changes be made to the MLB while at the same time bowing down to China.

He was weirdly (partially) silent when it came time to defend Daryl Morey’s free speech when the Houston Rockets general manager supported pro-freedom protesters in Hong Kong.

King James not only didn’t defend Morey, he sided with the Chinese.

Maybe if the Chinese government had stolen some signs, then LeBron would actually side with his own country.

At least we got some golden “South Park” content out of that whole situation.