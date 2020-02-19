LeBron James Rips The Houston Astros, Says He’d Be ‘F**king Irate’ If A Title Was Stolen From Him

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the Houston Astros cheating scandal, and his thoughts were crystal clear.

King James tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that he’d be “f**king irate” if a championship was stolen from him by a cheating team, and said the MLB needs to do something drastic “for the sake of sports!”

The Astros are accused of stealing signs during their 2017 World Series run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

First off, I think everybody with a functioning brain 100% agrees with LeBron James on this one. If you found out a team stole your championship, you’d absolutely lose it.

If I was a pro athlete and got a ring stolen off of my finger, I don’t even want to think about what reaction I might have.

To say I’d be “f**king irate” would be an understatement. I’d lose my damn mind.

The Astros players deserve absolutely everything that is coming their way. The 2020 season is going to be a living hell for them, and nobody should have any sympathy or pity.

Number of Houston batters who will be hit by a pitch in the regular season? O/U set at 83.5 pic.twitter.com/mP4niZ0N6I — Bet The Bases (@BetTheBases) February 17, 2020

Having said all of that, it’s kind of funny LeBron James is out here demanding changes be made to the MLB while at the same time bowing down to China.

He was weirdly (partially) silent when it came time to defend Daryl Morey’s free speech when the Houston Rockets general manager supported pro-freedom protesters in Hong Kong.

King James not only didn’t defend Morey, he sided with the Chinese.

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

Maybe if the Chinese government had stolen some signs, then LeBron would actually side with his own country.

At least we got some golden “South Park” content out of that whole situation.