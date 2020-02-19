Editorial

First Lady Melania Trump Thanks Parents While Accepting ‘Woman Of Distinction’ Award

First Lady Melania Trump speaks from the lectern after receiving the "Women of Distinction" award at the Women of Distinction Luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, February 19, 2020. - The Women of Distinction Luncheon is to honor women who cherish community and family and want to preserve those ideals for others. The event has been a Palm Beach Atlantic University tradition for more than 25 years and proceeds of the luncheon benefit a scholarship fund for deserving female students. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP) (Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump received an award Wednesday as she stepped out in a white dress at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless number with a black trim throughout that went down past her knees. She took the stage at the university in Palm Beach to receive the award for the university’s 2020 “Woman of Distinction” honor. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Speaking to the group, FLOTUS thanked the university for the honor while mentioning that her mother and father were in attendance, according to WPTV, a local NBC News affiliate.

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and matching colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

“‘It takes compassion and care from families, communities, places of worship and schools, all coming together to give our children the very best future,” reads a tweet from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham attributed to Melania.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up in a beautiful black and white sundress at the Daytona 500 with President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.