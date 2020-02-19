First Lady Melania Trump Thanks Parents While Accepting ‘Woman Of Distinction’ Award

Melania Trump received an award Wednesday as she stepped out in a white dress at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless number with a black trim throughout that went down past her knees. She took the stage at the university in Palm Beach to receive the award for the university’s 2020 “Woman of Distinction” honor. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Speaking to the group, FLOTUS thanked the university for the honor while mentioning that her mother and father were in attendance, according to WPTV, a local NBC News affiliate.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and matching colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“‘It takes compassion and care from families, communities, places of worship and schools, all coming together to give our children the very best future,” reads a tweet from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham attributed to Melania.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up in a beautiful black and white sundress at the Daytona 500 with President Donald Trump.

