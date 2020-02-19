Mike Bloomberg Might Hate Bernie Sanders’s Socialism, But He Apparently Loves Communist China

One storyline that has come to light with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s recent boom in the polls is the length’s he’s willing to go to protect his cash flow from China.

White House correspondents Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down Wednesday to run down the Bloomberg revelations and predict how they will impact Wednesday night’s Nevada primary debate. (RELATED: Calling All Patriots: Who Is Going To Win The Nevada Primary Debate)

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!