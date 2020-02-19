Millie Bobby Brown Discusses ‘Sexualization And Inappropriate Comments’ In Birthday Post

Actress Millie Bobby Brown addressed “sexualization” in her 16th birthday Instagram post Wednesday.

Brown used her birthday to talk about what it’s been like growing up in the spotlight. The “Stranger Things” star put together a clip of all the sexualized headlines throughout the past years combined with footage of Brown during red carpet appearances. The short film features the song Justin Bieber’s new song “Changes.”

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” she captioned the video. “i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.” (RELATED: Here’s Some Of The Most Explicit Material Teen Vogue Published In 2019)

“the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she added. “there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Brown also encouraged fans and others to “focus on what needs changing.”

“I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights,” she said. “dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile.”