Ocasio-Cortez Says She’d ‘Never Malign’ Competition — Right After She Slams Republican Challengers

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Wednesday that she would “never malign” competition in politics — right after she accused her Republican challengers of running against her “for attention.

Ocasio-Cortez joined ABC’s “The View” and concluded her time at the table with a conversation about her own reelection prospects. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames ‘Internet Culture’ For Violent, Sexist Attacks From ‘Bernie Bros’)

“You’re up for re-election in November. I can’t believe it’s up already,” Sunny Hostin said. “There are, I hear, at least five Democrats and eight Republicans running against you, 13 people. Why do you think so many people are interested in taking you on?”

“I think some — especially some of our Republican colleagues are running for attention,” Ocasio-Cortez laughed. “The moment they ran, there was Fox News, kind of right there ready to elevate. But I also think that people want to discuss these ideas more.”

“I will never malign someone for trying to run in a primary or a general election,” she continued, despite the fact that she had only just finished accusing her Republican challengers of having ulterior motives. “I think this is a Democracy and I would never close the door behind me. I think that — I welcome it because I think that we should remind ourselves and have these conversations every two years about what we value.”