Oddsmakers Have Miami Dolphins And Detroit Lions Tied As The Teams Favored To Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Oddsmakers think Tua Tagovailoa is going to land with the Miami Dolphins or Detroit Lions.

According to Bleacher Report, the current odds at Caesars in Vegas have Miami and Detroit both at -110 to draft the former Alabama star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mel Kiper Jr. currently has the Lions taking Tua with the third overall pick in the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

At this point, Tua to the Lions is starting to feel like it’s a done deal. Colin Cowherd floated it, then Kiper put it in his mock draft and now the oddsmakers have them tied with Miami for the best odds to take the quarterback.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it seems by all the chatter Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit is rapidly nearing an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Oct 20, 2019 at 5:25pm PDT

The bad news for Miami is that they have no control at all in this situation. The Lions pick at third, Miami picks at five and it’s all up to Detroit how this plays out.

I really wish I could sit here and say there was a great chance we don’t take Tua. Unfortunately, I see no evidence to suggest that at this point, and I see overwhelming evidence to suggest Tua will end up wearing blue on Sundays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

There’s still a lot of time before the draft in April, but it certainly looks like things are trending one way.