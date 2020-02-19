Ohio State Has the Best Home Winning Percentage In The Power 5 Over The Past Decade, Wisconsin Is 4th

Ohio State’s home field advantage has been the best in college football over the past decade.

According to a tweet from the Wisconsin Badgers, the Buckeyes lead the nation in home field winning percentage in the Power Five over the past decade at 93.1%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers checked in at fourth at 88.4%.

???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? There’s no place like Camp Randall Our home winning % over the last decade ranks 4th in the country among Power 5 teams. 1. Ohio State 67-5 (.931)

2. Alabama 65-5 (.929)

3. Clemson 64-5 (.928)

4. ???????????????????????????????????? 61-8 (.884) pic.twitter.com/Lc0IP0jkgu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 18, 2020

It’s truly incredible how much of an advantage home field can be when the stadium is rocking. The fact the top four teams are Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Wisconsin tells you all that you need to know.

All four of those programs pack their stadiums on Saturdays. They’re loaded with people, the noise is through the roof and the team feeds off of the energy.

Things also get taken to an entirely new level when it’s a night game. When the lights come on at Camp Randall, you’re talking about a majestic experience.

It’s almost hard to put into words. When kickoff happens under the night sky, you’re in for one of the best nights of the year. That goes for all the schools on that list, and not just Wisconsin.

As always, it’s great to see the Badgers get the same recognition as traditional powers like Clemson, Alabama and OSU. Hopefully, we get some fun night games in 2020.