UFC Star Paige VanZant Hints She Might Fight April 11 In Portland

UFC star Paige VanZant might be back in the octagon very soon.

VanZant was supposed to fight Amanda Ribas in March, but the matchup was called off after she fractured her arm again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The initial belief was that she might return in the summer, but it could come sooner than that. “12 Gauge” posted on Instagram I’ve been working my ass of so I can get back in the @ufc cage ASAP. I also heard the @ufc is coming to Portland April 11th Maybe, just maybe.”

You can see her full post below.

If she is back by April, then that’ll be huge news for fans of the fighting game. It sure as hell beats waiting until the summer.

Plus, it’d be in Portland, which is her neck of the woods. It almost makes too much sense.

Of course, this is all dependent on VanZant’s arm being good to go. As all UFC fans know, she has repeatedly struggled to stay healthy.

It seems like anytime she gets a little momentum going her way, she suffers another injury setback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 9:30am PST

Get healthy, Paige! We’re all cheering for her!