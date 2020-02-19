Pigeons Wearing MAGA Hats Released In Las Vegas Ahead Of Democratic Debate

A Trump booster group released a flock of pigeons with MAGA hats glued to their heads in Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.
A flock of pigeons donning tiny #MAGA hats (one even had hair resembling Trump’s) have been spotted in Downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/BAdpw3fDTk
— Courtney Holland ???????? (@hollandcourtney) February 19, 2020
The anonymous group responsible for the bizarre stunt is called “Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN)” and is led by a man who goes by the name “Coo Hand Luke.” (RELATED: Bloomberg Qualifies For 9th Democratic Debate In Nevada)
They said in an apparent satirical statement that the stunt was “inspired by the 1970’s Cold War Operation, ‘Tacana’, in which the CIA explored the use of pigeons equipped with tiny cameras to spy on Soviet sites of interest.”
“The project was the result of months of exhaustive research, logistical hurdles and pigeon care taking,” read the statement.
They also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the hats were attached using eyelash glue, which means they will naturally fall off the pigeons within a couple of days.
The stunt comes as six of the Democratic candidates for president are set to square off in the ninth debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas. They include Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.