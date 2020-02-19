REPORT: Eric Bieniemy Won’t Become The New Head Football Coach At Colorado

It sounds like the University of Colorado has struck out trying to hire Eric Bieniemy as their new football coach.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffaloes have gained "no major traction" with their attempts to hire the Kansas City offensive coordinator.

Fowler added that Bieniemy “figures to be prominent coaching candidate in 2021 NFL cycle, but perhaps something will change if Buffs could still make late push.”

The reality is that there just isn’t a whole lot of upside for Bieniemy to leave the NFL for Colorado. Is it a job in a Power Five conference?

Sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better than being the OC in KC. We just watched Mel Tucker leave for Michigan State because they could pay a lot more.

You know who can pay a ton more than Colorado can? NFL teams. NFL teams can pay a ton more than college programs.

While NFL coaching contracts aren’t public, coordinators make millions of dollars. There’s a very real chance Bieniemy already makes as much money as he’d make as the head coach for Colorado.

Plus, it sounds like he’s on the shortlist for some head coaching jobs in the NFL. Staying with KC is the right call.

Now, Bret Bielema going to Colorado is a different story. Let’s all hope and pray that option is still in play.