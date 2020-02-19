REPORT: Denver Broncos Confident Joe Flacco Will Play In 2020

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to play in 2020.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos “believe” he’ll be ready to go for 2020 after undergoing an MRI on his neck, but it’s not known if he’ll be with the team or if Denver will move him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Fowler’s full report below.

News and notes from around league on NFL Live…Joe Flacco undergoes MRI, Broncos confident he can play next year (in DEN or elsewhere); Kareem Hunt confident he’s in Browns’ plans for 2020; CU’s pursuit of Eric Bieniemy; Bucs’ attempt to retain Shaq Barrett could lead to tag pic.twitter.com/d18dHuTXuV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 18, 2020

It’ll be fascinating to see what the Broncos decide to do if Flacco is healthy. Drew Lock looked incredibly impressive at times during his rookie campaign.

Given how Lock played once he got the starting nod, it’s hard to imagine Denver wants to put him back on the bench.

That means Flacco’s options are to be an incredibly well-paid backup or to find a new team. The latter option would seem to be the best one on the table.

There are always teams looking for a new quarterback. The market for the position in the NFL is pathetic. Anybody who can walk and chew gum at the same time can score a deal.

Something tells me Flacco will be on the move if he’s healthy, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Broncos is now Drew Lock’s team, and that’s the way it should be.