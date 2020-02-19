REPORT: John Beilein Out As Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach, JB Bickerstaff Is Taking Over

John Beilein is reportedly out as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, the former Michigan coach “is leaving” the Cavaliers and is “expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JB Bickerstaff will become the new head coach.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

Well, there you have, folks. That didn’t take too long at all. Just a couple days after word first broke that Beilein might be leaving, he’s out the door.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

What a wild and unpredictable situation. He was one of the best coaches in all of college basketball when he was leading the Wolverines.

Jumping to the NBA was nothing short of an all-out disaster on every single level. It’s hard to overstate how badly things went with the Cavaliers.

Now, Beilein will almost certainly return to the college game. The question now is where will he go.

I have no idea where Beilein’s eventual landing spot will be when he returns to the college game, but he’s going to have a ton of suitors.

All he did at Michigan was win. His phone will be ringing plenty over the coming weeks. I can promise you that much.