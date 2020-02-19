Stefon Diggs Removes All Traces Of The Minnesota Vikings From His Instagram

Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs has purged his Instagram of all pictures of the team.

The move, which was noticed by several NFL insiders, comes after Diggs had a confrontational year with Minnesota management. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this seems pretty petty from Diggs. It’s not a secret at all that he’s seemed to want out of Minnesota for awhile.

He was fined earlier in the season for skipping practices and meetings. Yet, he wasn’t traded away. It would seem his feelings haven’t changed much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on Feb 18, 2020 at 8:11pm PST

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Diggs get moved in the offseason. I wouldn’t be surprised at all. In our current era, social media is a great indicator of how somebody feels.

The fact Diggs purged his Instagram of any proof he plays for the Vikings seems to indicate he’s done playing for the franchise.

At the very least, it certainly seems like he doesn’t want to play for the Vikings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diggs (@stefondiggs) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Buckle up, folks. It seems like fans of the Vikings will be in for a wild time this offseason.