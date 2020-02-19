Editorial

STUDY: New York Has The Most Expensive Happy Hours In America, San Francisco Is Second

The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, is sending 300,000 cans of drinking water to victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, to help ease the fallout from the storm. ShutterStock By Syda Productions

ShutterStock/Syda Productions

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

New York City apparently has the most expensive happy hours in the country.

According to a study from SimpleTexting, New York leads America with the cost of your average happy hour at $50.38. The cost is calculated on two drinks, half an appetizer and an Uber home. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

San Francisco is second at $44.83. My home of Washington D.C. checked in at sixth at $40.37.

These prices are nothing short of outrageous. More than $50 for happy hour? Is that joke? That’s so much money!

Even $40 here in D.C. is more money than I want to spend. Forget that kind of money being thrown down for a random happy.

It’s just not going to happen.

Cleary, these cities are no friend of the working class blue-collar man. We’re busy grinding away all day, and we don’t want to spend $50 on a few beers at the end of the day.

That’s why dive bars are the way to go. I’ll take a cheap dive bar over a fancy restaurant any day of the week. It’s not even a close call for me.

Dive bars are my vibe, and they’re way better than upscale joints.

Lot Tombstone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The beer is cheaper, people aren’t pretentious and it’s just a more fun atmosphere.

Sound off in the comments with how much you’d pay at a happy hour! I’m fascinated to read your thoughts.