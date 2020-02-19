STUDY: New York Has The Most Expensive Happy Hours In America, San Francisco Is Second

New York City apparently has the most expensive happy hours in the country.

According to a study from SimpleTexting, New York leads America with the cost of your average happy hour at $50.38. The cost is calculated on two drinks, half an appetizer and an Uber home.

San Francisco is second at $44.83. My home of Washington D.C. checked in at sixth at $40.37.

These prices are nothing short of outrageous. More than $50 for happy hour? Is that joke? That’s so much money!

Even $40 here in D.C. is more money than I want to spend. Forget that kind of money being thrown down for a random happy.

It’s just not going to happen.

Cleary, these cities are no friend of the working class blue-collar man. We’re busy grinding away all day, and we don’t want to spend $50 on a few beers at the end of the day.

That’s why dive bars are the way to go. I’ll take a cheap dive bar over a fancy restaurant any day of the week. It’s not even a close call for me.

Dive bars are my vibe, and they’re way better than upscale joints.

The beer is cheaper, people aren’t pretentious and it’s just a more fun atmosphere.

Sound off in the comments with how much you’d pay at a happy hour! I’m fascinated to read your thoughts.