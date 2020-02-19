‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out On Why She Claimed A Contestant Broke Up Relationships

“Bachelor” Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend has come forward to explain why she approached the reality star about one of the girls he is dating.

Merissa Pence, who was not named on the show, appeared during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” to warn Weber about one of his contestants. Pence claimed she didn’t show up to “slander” Victoria F., but wanted to “present facts,” according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday.

“I went there with no intentions or knowing I was going to talk to Peter,” Pence told ET.

Pence, who dated Weber back in 2012, ultimately told him that Victoria F. had gotten into the middle of and ended multiple relationships in the past.

“I just did this for the people who don’t have a voice,” Pence told ET of her decision to bring up the allegations that Victoria F. is a homewrecker. “I feel like I have been that voice for them, and that’s kind of been my mindset on all of this.”

None of the people involved in the alleged relationships wanted to be named or involved. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber May End Up With Show Producer)

Pence and Victoria F. ran in the same friend group before the model was cast on “The Bachelor.”

“I still had my complications with Victoria, and I always tried to get along with her, but the last night that her and I hung out before she left for ‘The Bachelor‘ was awful,” she told ET.

Pence claimed Victoria F. saw the show and being a contestant on it as a “business decision.”

I’m not sure what to think here. She openly told ET that she and Victoria F. never really got along from the moment they became friends and even admitted she wanted the relationship between Weber and Victoria F. to end.

“I just wanted him to end his relationship with Victoria,” she outright told ET. “I kind of knew — when I found out she was going on the show — how this would play out.”

This isn’t very black and white to me. I can’t stand the way Victoria F. manipulates Weber on the show, but what Pence did sounds a little manipulative to me as well. Pence sounds like she has it out for Victoria F.

Pence’s decision to talk to Weber about his relationship with Victoria F. sounded more like a way to get back at her than out of concern for Weber. I’d like to know more about this and hear exactly what Victoria F. has to say about it.