Top Pentagon Official Who Played Role In Ukraine Scandal Reportedly Steps Down

The Pentagon’s top policy official reportedly stepped down from public service Wednesday with news reports indicating he was pressured to resign due to a lack of confidence in “his ability to carry out President [Donald] Trump’s agenda.”

The official, John Rood, was responsible for certifying to Congress that Ukraine was eligible to receive the $250 million in military aide that was ultimately delayed by Trump, leading to his impeachment, according to Bloomberg News. The resignation comes amid fears Trump would continue a purge of career officials who played a role in his impeachment. Nevertheless, Trump publicly wished Rood well Wednesday on Twitter.

I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors! https://t.co/kPA1rYCKvp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Rood reportedly met Wednesday morning with Defense Secretary Mark Esper to draft a resignation letter, which has yet to be released. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Was On Board Of Trade Coalition Lobbying Obama Admin On Ukraine Aide)

Rood’s post is responsible for relaying policy from civilian leaders to the military command structure at the Pentagon. Several sources told Bloomberg they had been unimpressed with Rood’s leadership and ability to carry out the Trump administration’s agenda, specifically in Afghanistan and Ukraine.